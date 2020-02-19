Chelsea Davis went wherever she was needed

Chelsea Bromley Davis’ favorite piece of scripture was Isaiah 6:8.

It goes: “Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, whom shall I send? And who will go for us? And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’ ”

Wherever she was needed, Chelsea went.

Her life’s mission was to be wherever she was needed the most. Chelsea took mission trips to Uganda, Costa Rica, Italy, Romania, Mexico, Spain, Dominican Republic, Haiti and many inner cities in the U.S. to both teach and spread the word of God.

Chelsea, 32, died Feb. 11 in a car accident on Interstate 80, but not before her influence was felt both near and far.

She worked at the Center for Youth and Family Solutions in La Salle after spending two years as the Children’s Minister at Central Church of Christ in Streator.

“This is the church that helped raise me,” Chelsea said when asked about applying for the position at Central Church of Christ.

“She had such an impact on everyone in her life. Everywhere she went, children just flocked to her,” said her mother Jessica. Chelsea was the daughter of Michael and Jessica Pastirik, of Streator, and Kevin Davis, of Las Vegas. Her wedding was planned for Feb. 29 to her fiance, Mark Truty, of La Salle.

Chelsea took her first mission trip when she was 14 years old. She traveled to Mexico to teach, help build homes and spread the word of God.

She later went to language school in Costa Rica and learned Spanish.

Jessica said Central Church of Christ Pastor Joe Sanders asked both she and Michael what their favorite memories were; neither of them answered a trip they took together. Rather, they both answered trips they’d taken to be with Chelsea.

Michael said one of Chelsea's favorite things was to surprise people and share stories in their native language.

“I’d gone to visit her when she was in Costa Rica and I can still picture her singing to the kids,” Michael said.

Chelsea and Jessica had gone on a Top Chef Cruise together, themed around one of their many shared hobbies.

Her family was overwhelmed by the support from the community.

Michael said the Sunday visitation was scheduled for three hours but family were there greeting a line of people whose lives she had affected for six hours, with a line that at one point stretched two blocks to the former St. Anthony church.

The service the next day at Central Church of Christ was packed extending into the foyer.

“We knew what she’d done to help other people but we didn’t understand the impact she had,” Michael said. “She didn’t know a stranger. She lit up every room she walked in. She wanted to impact everyone’s life, so she did. She made sure every person knew how important they were. We watched friends, families, co-workers, people we’d never even met before come up and tell us how special their relationship with Chelsea was. It was a great tribute to her, to have so many people show up.”

One of Chelsea’s closest friends, Ellie Eccleston, said Chelsea would probably hate to be the center of attention, but she did so much to change the world.

“She changed the world with her smile, she brought hope to those who didn’t think they’d ever find it,” Eccleston said. “She encouraged people well. She was a bright light in a dark world. She was our girl for a short time, but she packed a lot in that time.”

Chelsea is survived by her fiance, Mark, and his son Carson, brothers Trey Pastirik, Logan Davis, sisters Khloe Davis and Lillyanna Davis and many, many others.

“She probably burst into heaven just like she burst into a room,” Jessica said. “Everything she did, she was all in. She saw the true value in every person.”